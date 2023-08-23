Heartland Votes
Surveillance video shows burglary suspect fall through laundromat ceiling; 2 arrested

Police in New Madrid, Mo. say a burglary suspect was caught on surveillance video falling through the ceiling of a laundromat.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 23, 2023
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in connection with a burglary at a laundromat.

According to the New Madrid Police Department, one of the suspects tried to crawl through the ceiling of the laundromat to get through the office, but fell through the ceiling tiles. It was caught on surveillance video.

The man and another person were arrested on Wednesday morning, August 23 in connection with the burglary.

