Southern Ill. wineries, orchards working through the heat

The brutal heat has been tough for some businesses, but it’s caused some local wineries and orchards to get ahead of their normal schedule.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - The brutal heat has been tough for some businesses, but it’s caused some local wineries and orchards to get ahead of their normal schedule.

The apple picking at Flamm Orchards started about 10 days earlier than normal. They say the hot weather has sped up the process.

“So if we can get through this, we should be fine,” said Parker Flamm, Flamm Orchards farm manager.

The Jonathan apples at Flamm’s are ripe sooner than normal, although he said the heat does cause a little damage.

“It’s hard on a few things. Kind of a combination that they don’t color up as well in hot weather, they color better up in cool fall temperatures. And we also have trouble with sunburn damage, so those are two things we’re kind of dealing with,” Flamm explained.

At Kite Hill Vineyard, they also began picking a little earlier than normal.

“Grapes in general like warm sunny weather, but to a point. We’re getting a little bit warmer and dryer than they typically thrive in,” Scott Albert, Kite Hill Vineyard wine maker, explained.

Albert said they’re picking certain rows of grapes earlier than normal.

“It gives the vines a little bit of stress, at this point. And vines when it’s 100 degrees can actually shut down,” Kite said. “It’ll actually slow ripening down. We usually think that warm. sunny days are going to make the grapes get ripe faster, but when it’s too extreme it’ll actually slow them down a little bit.”

Albert said if this heat would have come a couple of weeks later, it would worry him.

Back at Flamm Orchards, they say the apple crop is looking solid.

“We have a really good apple crop right now,” Flamm continued. “We’re picking Jonathan apples. We just pulled off all of our galas off the trees, so we’ve got all of those packed put in the cold storage, ready to start shipping those out. We should start some golden delicious in the next two weeks and then we’ll follow up those with red delicious.”

Both businesses say they look forward to cooler weather to pick their produce.

