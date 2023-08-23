Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

SIUC cannabis symposium scheduled for September

Experts on creating large- to small-scale cannabis growing operations will gather at Southern...
Experts on creating large- to small-scale cannabis growing operations will gather at Southern Illinois University Carbondale to discuss new technologies.(Quinn Gorham)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Experts on creating large- to small-scale cannabis growing operations will gather at Southern Illinois University Carbondale to discuss new technologies.

This will be the fourth gathering hosted by SIU’s Cannabis Science Center. Previous conferences included presentations by researchers, producers, exhibitors, vendors, students and community members.

The 2023 event will have information on Illinois cannabis cultivation law, plant propagation, genetics and optimizing growing conditions. Sessions on alternative production techniques, quality testing and end users are also on the agenda, as well as exhibits and research presentations by SIU students.

“Controlled Environment Agriculture: From Home-Grown to Facilities” is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the SIU Student Center Auditorium. It is open to all interested in growing and processing cannabis.

You can find more information on the rest of the day’s program and speakers online.

Registration is required, with a $85 fee in advance for the general public and $20 fee for students. Same-day tickets can be purchased for $95.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video posted on social media appears to show players from the team that came in second...
Cape Girardeau police respond to video that appears to show team throwing trophies into Capaha Pond
A man was injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Dexter.
1 injured, suspect in custody after Dexter shooting
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
A man who taught first grade is facing a federal charge accusing him of soliciting child sexual...
1st grade teacher accused of soliciting photos from 13 year old over Snapchat
We extended the First Alert Action Day to Thursday due to high heat index values.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY extended to Thurs. due to high heat index values

Latest News

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Jack Thomas Epperson of Murray for...
Murray man charged with possessing Molotov cocktail in 2022
The IDPH tent will be set up just across from the Grandstand at the Du Quoin State Fair.
Dental exams, Narcan, other health & safety services available at Du Quoin State Fair
The general public is encouraged to participate in the electric vehicle car show held on...
Electric vehicle convention to be held in Cape Girardeau in September
The Illinois Department of Health will be offering a variety of health and safety services...
DuQuoin State Fair will provide various health and safety services