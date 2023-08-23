SIUC cannabis symposium scheduled for September

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Experts on creating large- to small-scale cannabis growing operations will gather at Southern Illinois University Carbondale to discuss new technologies.

This will be the fourth gathering hosted by SIU’s Cannabis Science Center. Previous conferences included presentations by researchers, producers, exhibitors, vendors, students and community members.

The 2023 event will have information on Illinois cannabis cultivation law, plant propagation, genetics and optimizing growing conditions. Sessions on alternative production techniques, quality testing and end users are also on the agenda, as well as exhibits and research presentations by SIU students.

“Controlled Environment Agriculture: From Home-Grown to Facilities” is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the SIU Student Center Auditorium. It is open to all interested in growing and processing cannabis.

You can find more information on the rest of the day’s program and speakers online.

Registration is required, with a $85 fee in advance for the general public and $20 fee for students. Same-day tickets can be purchased for $95.

