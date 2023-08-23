Sedalia man arrested after pointing a firearm at multiple people

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Sedalia man was arrested in Murray, Kentucky yesterday after he pointed a firearm at multiple people at their residence.

On August 22, around 2:52 p.m., the Murray Police Department responded to the south side of Murray in reference to a male subject who had pointed a firearm at multiple people at their residence after an altercation.

Prior to the officers’ arrival, the suspect fled the scene. He was identified as 20-year-old Tyler Walker of Sedalia.

Officers quickly located Walker and conducted a traffic stop on him. Through investigation, the officers found that Walker had hidden the firearm in another location, but officers recovered it.

As a result of the investigation, Walker was charged with the following:

5 counts of 1st Degree Wanton Endangerment

1 count of 3rd Degree Terroristic Threatening

1 count of Tampering with Physical Evidence

Walker was arrested and lodged in the Calloway County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.