Sedalia man arrested after pointing a firearm at multiple people
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Sedalia man was arrested in Murray, Kentucky yesterday after he pointed a firearm at multiple people at their residence.
On August 22, around 2:52 p.m., the Murray Police Department responded to the south side of Murray in reference to a male subject who had pointed a firearm at multiple people at their residence after an altercation.
Prior to the officers’ arrival, the suspect fled the scene. He was identified as 20-year-old Tyler Walker of Sedalia.
Officers quickly located Walker and conducted a traffic stop on him. Through investigation, the officers found that Walker had hidden the firearm in another location, but officers recovered it.
As a result of the investigation, Walker was charged with the following:
- 5 counts of 1st Degree Wanton Endangerment
- 1 count of 3rd Degree Terroristic Threatening
- 1 count of Tampering with Physical Evidence
Walker was arrested and lodged in the Calloway County Detention Center.
