Orscheln Farm and Home in Cape Girardeau to become Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company announced on Wednesday the Orscheln Farm and Home in Cape Girardeau,...
Tractor Supply Company announced on Wednesday the Orscheln Farm and Home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri has begun transitioning to Tractor Supply.(KFVS)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tractor Supply Company announced on Wednesday the Orscheln Farm and Home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri has begun transitioning to Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply, which is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, acquired Orscheln Farm and Home back in February of 2021.

According to a release from a spokesperson for Tractor Supply, the first phase of the transition includes rolling out Tractor Supply’s Neighbor’s Club rewards program. Members can earn points with purchases, and will receive exclusive benefits and offers. It is free to join and points can be redeemed for rewards, services and more. Orscheln’s Grow Rewards program will be discontinued.

“Orscheln Farm and Home has been a staple in the Cape Girardeau community for many years, and we will carry on that commitment as we move forward as Tractor Supply,” said the store manager at Cape Girardeau Tractor Supply. “While the store’s name and layout may change, our commitment to this community will not. We are excited to serve the Cape Girardeau area, invest in local organizations and celebrate our shared passion for Life Out Here.”

New signage and an expanded lineup of products will arrive in the coming weeks. Tractor Supply’s exclusive brands, including Countyline, Ridgecut and 4health will be available at the Cape Girardeau location as well.

This location is currently hiring and all current Orscheln employees have been invited to join the Tractor Supply team.

