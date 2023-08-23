Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Murray man charged with possessing Molotov cocktail in 2022

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Jack Thomas Epperson of Murray for...
A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Jack Thomas Epperson of Murray for possessing a Molotov cocktail back in 2022(Kentucky State Police)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Murray man has been charged for possessing a Molotov cocktail back in 2022.

On August 8, a federal grand jury returned an indictment, charging 20-year-old Jack Thomas Epperson with possessing a Molotov cocktail, a destructive device.

According to the indictment, on September 10, 2022, in Calloway County, Epperson possessed a Molotov cocktail that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

In a 2022 statement, the Kentucky State Police said that Epperson was accused of approaching several female students standing together near a housing complex at the southwest corner of the Murray State campus on around 9:30 a.m. According to witnesses, he produced a Molotov Cocktail explosive and threw it at the students. The students were not injured.

Epperson made his initial court appearance on August 21. If convicted, Epperson faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video posted on social media appears to show players from the team that came in second...
Cape Girardeau police respond to video that appears to show team throwing trophies into Capaha Pond
A man was injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Dexter.
1 injured, suspect in custody after Dexter shooting
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
A man who taught first grade is facing a federal charge accusing him of soliciting child sexual...
1st grade teacher accused of soliciting photos from 13 year old over Snapchat
We extended the First Alert Action Day to Thursday due to high heat index values.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY extended to Thurs. due to high heat index values

Latest News

All three occupants in the passenger vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene
Three dead after two-unit crash in Hamilton County involving Semi-Trailer
Experts on creating large- to small-scale cannabis growing operations will gather at Southern...
SIUC cannabis symposium scheduled for September
The IDPH tent will be set up just across from the Grandstand at the Du Quoin State Fair.
Dental exams, Narcan, other health & safety services available at Du Quoin State Fair
The general public is encouraged to participate in the electric vehicle car show held on...
Electric vehicle convention to be held in Cape Girardeau in September