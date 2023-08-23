Kentucky organizations receive nearly $3M to combat opioid abuse

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Some Kentucky organizations recently received funding to help fight substance abuse.

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell helped secure funding to Kentucky to combat substance abuse.

According to a release from Senator Mitch McConnell’s Office on Wednesday, August 23, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will distribute nearly $3 million to eight Kentucky organizations through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.

One of the organizations to receive funding is in the Heartland.

Purchase District Health Department, based in Paducah, received $300,000 from the program.

The funding will help combat the opioid and substance abuse epidemic in rural Kentucky areas.

