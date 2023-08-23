Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Kentucky organizations receive nearly $3M to combat opioid abuse

Purchase District Health Department, based in Paducah, received $300,000 from the program.
Purchase District Health Department, based in Paducah, received $300,000 from the program.(Unsplash)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Some Kentucky organizations recently received funding to help fight substance abuse.

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell helped secure funding to Kentucky to combat substance abuse.

According to a release from Senator Mitch McConnell’s Office on Wednesday, August 23, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will distribute nearly $3 million to eight Kentucky organizations through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.

One of the organizations to receive funding is in the Heartland.

Purchase District Health Department, based in Paducah, received $300,000 from the program.

The funding will help combat the opioid and substance abuse epidemic in rural Kentucky areas.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video posted on social media appears to show players from the team that came in second...
Cape Girardeau police respond to video that appears to show team throwing trophies into Capaha Pond
A man was injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Dexter.
1 injured, suspect in custody after Dexter shooting
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
A man who taught first grade is facing a federal charge accusing him of soliciting child sexual...
1st grade teacher accused of soliciting photos from 13 year old over Snapchat
We extended the First Alert Action Day to Thursday due to high heat index values.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY extended to Thurs. due to high heat index values

Latest News

Ray Dell Williams, Jr. was cited for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and possession of...
Man accused of threatening to blow up fuel tanker truck at gas station
Some Heartland Football Friday games will have a delayed start time on August 25 due to the heat.
Some HFF games to delay start time due to heat
Union City Schools made additional changs to their athletic schedules this week due to the...
Union City Schools sports changes due to heat
A woman was injured after her vehicle hit a cow in the road in Bollinger County.
Allenville woman injured after striking cow on Route N