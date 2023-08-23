Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Mayor Jones says she’s ‘ready to fight’ for gun control; state officials say not so fast

Jones announced she seeks to ban firearms such AK-47′s & AR-15′s; AG Andrew Bailey says she doesn’t have the authority
Mayor Jones says she’s ‘ready to fight’ for gun control; state officials say not so fast
Mayor Jones says she’s ‘ready to fight’ for gun control; state officials say not so fast
By Jon Kipper
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a series of gun control measures that she hopes will help prevent gun violence in the region and said she’s prepared for state officials in Jefferson City to push back.

The proposals, which she said would come from bills in the Board of Aldermen, would ban military-style weapons, such as AR-15′s and AK-47′s, as well as prevent youth from obtaining firearms and banning ghost guns.

RELATED: Mayor Jones announces plans for more gun legislation in St. Louis City

“We’re ready to fight like hell at the local level to prevent gun violence, protect our babies and keep our community safe,” said Mayor Jones.

She said the city has been able to find loopholes in state law to pass an ambitious set of gun laws.

“So the legislation that the aldermen will be filing in the coming days are things that are not currently covered in the state legislature,” said Jones.

But Republicans said that she has no authority to do so.

“It’s null and void. They don’t have the right to do that. State laws specifically says they have no right to do that,” said St. Rep. Jim Murphy (R) of South County.

Murphy pointed to current state law that essentially bans the cities, any municipality, from passing any type of gun control.

“The attorney general would be on that in 13 seconds,” said Murphy.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey also chimed in to say he’ll fight back.

“Any restriction on these rights shall be subject to strict scrutiny, and the state of Missouri shall be obligated to uphold these rights and shall under no circumstances decline to protect against their infringement,” said Bailey in a letter to Mayor Jones.

Peter Joy, a Washington University law professor, said a citizen could also potentially sue in federal court.

Mayor Jones knows the roadblocks and says she’s pressing on.

“Does that mean that they won’t try to pass things later on, absolutely, or sue us, absolutely, but again, the state legislature has us fighting crime with our hands tied behind our backs,” said Jones.

People First Alert 4 spoke to in the area have mixed opinions.

“I don’t have a problem with it. I don’t intend to own one,” said Jonathan Harms.

“I think any one thing is going to be a band-aid. We have a really big problem,” said Robert Longyear.

There are also ongoing efforts from St. Louis County Chair to pass gun reform in the county, that legislation could be introduced as soon as next week.

Also, a gun control ballot initiative could be heading to ballots statewide in November of 2024.

Mayor Jones also said she wants to prepare the city to enforce a law that bans shooting random gunfire into the air, and to prevent insurrectionists and those convicted of hate crimes from owning guns.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video posted on social media appears to show players from the team that came in second...
Cape Girardeau police respond to video that appears to show team throwing trophies into Capaha Pond
A man was injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Dexter.
1 injured, suspect in custody after Dexter shooting
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
A man who taught first grade is facing a federal charge accusing him of soliciting child sexual...
1st grade teacher accused of soliciting photos from 13 year old over Snapchat
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school

Latest News

Two Piggott teens reported missing ‘located’
As temperatures continue to rise this week, one Heartland veterinarian is urging pet owners to...
Heartland veterinarian urges pet owners to take extra precaution in the heat
Residents across West Nashville are putting orange chairs in their yard to promote...
Homeowners using orange chairs to send message to legislators
Renovations are still in progress, but the historic Broadway Theater in downtown Cape Girardeau...
Historic Broadway Theater in Cape Girardeau welcomes its first tenant
The Missouri Department of Public Safety is reminding families about school safety systems.
Three things to know about school safety as fall semester begins