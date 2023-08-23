Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Man charged in Ohio school bus crash that killed child, state patrol says

The child who died was ejected from the bus and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the dispatcher.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker, FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A driver involved in a fatal crash with a school bus that left one student dead and others injured has been charged.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Hermanio Joseph was taken into custody and is being held in the Clark County Jail.

Joseph is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with Tuesday’s fatal bus crash near Dayton, Ohio.

WXIX reports the crash happened on the first day of school for students in the Northwestern Local School District in Clark County, about a half-hour northeast of Dayton.

According to state patrol, a school bus on an elementary school route “loaded with students” was “sideswiped” by an oncoming 2010 Honda Odyssey minivan that went left of center around 8:16 a.m. on Ohio 41 in German Township.

The bus driver tried to avoid the oncoming vehicle, but could not. The bus ran off the right side of the road, overturned and crashed.

The child who died was ejected from the bus and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

Another student was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Twenty-two other young children were taken in ambulances to local area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The bus driver, Alfred E. Collier, 68, of Springfield, suffered minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital, according to the state patrol.

Joseph was driving the minivan at the time of the crash. Joseph and a passenger, Roberto Mompremier, 37, were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The child who died was not identified Tuesday, but school district officials said in a Facebook post the youngster was an elementary school student.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families that have been impacted by this tragedy,” district officials wrote.

Classes were canceled Wednesday, and grief counselors will be available at the schools to help students, staff and community members cope with their grief.

A resident who lives near the crash site said he thought something exploded.

“I looked out my window, you know, I said, ‘Dang, it’s a bus that flipped over,’” said Shaun Jeffries. “I was like, wow, that’s crazy.”

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video posted on social media appears to show players from the team that came in second...
Cape Girardeau police respond to video that appears to show team throwing trophies into Capaha Pond
A man was injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Dexter.
1 injured, suspect in custody after Dexter shooting
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
We extended the First Alert Action Day to Thursday due to high heat index values.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY extended to Thurs. due to high heat index values
All-new half-hour from Heartland News on KFVS12
Heartland Afternoon to Premiere September 5

Latest News

A robbery caught on camera of thieves taking thousands of dollars worth of wigs for cancer...
Wigs specially made for cancer patients stolen from store, owner says
Hunter Pritchett, 32 of Cape Girardeau, is accused of throwing a brick at the window of a Cape...
Man accused of throwing brick at window of Cape Girardeau business
Bodycam video from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office shows deputies breaking a window to...
BODYCAM VIDEO: McCracken Co. deputies break car window to free dog
20-year-old Tyler Walker of Sedalia has been arrested after it was discovered that he pointed a...
Sedalia man arrested after pointing a firearm at multiple people
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
Trump won’t be at the GOP’s first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt.