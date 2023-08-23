Heartland Votes
Man accused of throwing brick at window of Cape Girardeau business

Hunter Pritchett, 32 of Cape Girardeau, is accused of throwing a brick at the window of a Cape...
Hunter Pritchett, 32 of Cape Girardeau, is accused of throwing a brick at the window of a Cape Girardeau business on the 500 block of Broadway Street.(Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a broken window at a Cape Girardeau business leads to an arrest.

Officers were called at 4 a.m. to an alarm going off at a business on the 500 block of Broadway Street on Tuesday, August 22.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers found a brick next to a broken window at the business and a suspect was identified.

Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Hunter Pritchett, of Cape Girardeau, and said he was in the area of the scene.

Cape Girardeau Police said Pritchett admitted to throwing the brick at the window.

Pritchett was arrested and booked into the Cape Girardeau Jail on a property damage charge.

