Man accused of threatening to blow up fuel tanker truck at gas station

Ray Dell Williams, Jr. was cited for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and possession of...
Ray Dell Williams, Jr. was cited for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and possession of methamphetamine.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of threatening to blow up a fuel tanker truck at a gas station.

Ray Dell Williams, Jr. was cited for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and possession of methamphetamine.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:25 p.m. on August 13, deputies saw a man standing in the road near Illinois Route 13 and Carbon Street in Marion.

Deputies say they recognized the man as Williams, Jr., who had previously stood in the road and blocked traffic. They say he told them he was loitering around the Circle K gas station.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Circle K fuel tank driver told them Williams had been harassing him as he was fueling the tanks.

The driver said his job was hazardous due to the gas vapors emitted while filling the tanks and that he had set up orange traffic cones to mark a safe distance.

The driver said Williams approached him, moving past the cones, with a lit cigarette and began yelling at him. According to the driver, he told Williams to get away from him with the cigarette because it could cause the gas tank to ignite. However, Williams continued to approach him, yelling at him.

Williams allegedly commented he would “blow us all up.”

Deputies also learned Williams had twice previously trespassed at Circle K.

Williams was arrested and deputies say they found a white, crystalline substance on his person. They say the substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was taken to the Williamson County Jail.

