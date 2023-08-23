M2.6 earthquake recorded in Mississippi County, Mo.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An earthquake late Tuesday night, August 22 in Mississippi County, Missouri could be felt by some.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded at 11:07 p.m.

The quake registered 1.5 miles northeast of Wilson City.

It measured approximately 1.7 kilometers, 1.056 miles, deep.

An online USGS report shows at least two people felt the earthquake, one in Paducah and one in Highland, Illinois.

