Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Homeowners using orange chairs to send message to legislators

The chairs are being used to start conversations about gun rights and gun safety.
Orange chairs are popping up across West Nashville in a movement to start conversations about gun rights and safety.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Orange chairs are popping up across West Nashville in a movement to start conversations about gun rights and safety.

The chairs are sitting on front lawns and porches with signs and QR codes pushing neighbors to learn more and start talking about gun rights and gun safety.

“Even an empty chair can be an invitation to a conversation,” Margo Cloniger said.

Margo Cloniger said the concept all started with an art installation. Using empty orange chairs facing each other as a symbol for gun safety conversations.

“So I said, “What if we extended it to our front yards?’ and we said, ‘I’m willing to have a conversation are you?’” Margo Cloniger said.

Just days before Tennessee legislators planned to meet for a special session on public safety and gun rights, Margo Cloniger created an Instagram page encouraging people all over the city to put out an orange chair and spark conversations.

“The hope is that will just be neighbors and friends who you see every day, people walking past, people you might not know, maybe they are someone in your family who is a pro-gun activist and they are saying we want to have our rights protected. We have a right to bear arms, we want to keep that right, " Cloniger said.

“Whether you want change or you don’t want change, it sparks a conversation in a non-confrontational and exclusively positive way,” she said.

It’s a passion project Margo Cloniger said she created to help protect kids like her 15-year-old son Reuben.

“It was really terrifying to walk into school every day thinking this could happen to us next and there is no way of knowing and it feels like no one is doing anything to help make us safer,” Reuben said.

Creators of this movement said these chair are a reminder to legislators at the special session that truly listening to each other can help spark answers and create safer community.

“We should be going to school to learn and help the world and not be terrified all the time " Reuben Cloniger said.

It’s a fear Margo and her family pray these chairs help get rid of. She said they plan to leave a chair at the Tennessee State Capitol as a message to legislators.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video posted on social media appears to show players from the team that came in second...
Cape Girardeau police respond to video that appears to show team throwing trophies into Capaha Pond
A man was injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Dexter.
1 injured, suspect in custody after Dexter shooting
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
A man who taught first grade is facing a federal charge accusing him of soliciting child sexual...
1st grade teacher accused of soliciting photos from 13 year old over Snapchat
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school

Latest News

Two Piggott teens reported missing ‘located’
As temperatures continue to rise this week, one Heartland veterinarian is urging pet owners to...
Heartland veterinarian urges pet owners to take extra precaution in the heat
Renovations are still in progress, but the historic Broadway Theater in downtown Cape Girardeau...
Historic Broadway Theater in Cape Girardeau welcomes its first tenant
The Missouri Department of Public Safety is reminding families about school safety systems.
Three things to know about school safety as fall semester begins