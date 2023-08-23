Historic Broadway Theater in Cape Girardeau welcomes its first tenant

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Renovations are still in progress, but the historic Broadway Theater in downtown Cape Girardeau is welcoming its first tenant.

Earlier this afternoon, business owner Michelle Latham unveiled new details about her new bourbon bar called Bourbon and Bitters.

It is the first new business to call the old theater home.

Latham explains the reason why she chose this particular location to house her business.

“It’s downtown, it’s going to be a beautiful location,” Latham said. “The renovation is so exciting within itself and then to be part of that and to be part of the history of Cape just having this space here is everything. The combination of being downtown, being on Broadway, being part of something new that’s coming back to life from history--all of it was very appealing to me.”

Latham says she is excited to turn a dream into a reality in downtown Cape.

”With Bourbon and Bitters you’re going to find a unique experience here and so I do have a vision that people from the surrounding areas will come here just simply because it is something that you don’t find in this area,” Latham said. “To bring folks from surrounding cities and communities to share in a beautiful, relaxed environment that is very welcoming--that means everything to me.”

Latham gives one piece of advice for other business owners considering moving into the building.

“Do it. This is going to be the space that you want to be in,” Latham said. “There’s already a lot of energy generated around what’s happening here and a lot of people are excited to see it come to fruition and come and be part of history. So come and be part of this new chapter as well for the Broadway Theater.”

Bourbon and Bitters is expected to open early next spring.

