Heartland veterinarian urges pet owners to take extra precaution in the heat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As temperatures continue to rise this week, one Heartland veterinarian is urging pet owners to be extra careful.

Dr. Loni Patke at Cape Small Animal Clinic says having your pets outside for a long period of time can be extremely dangerous.

Excessive drooling, high heart rates and vomiting are a few signs to look out for if you think your pet is overheating.

Patke says the next few days will be brutal for pets, so watching for symptoms of overheating is key to protecting your pets from the heat.

“With these temperatures, we want these pets to stay inside if at all possible,” Patke said. “Having a lot of water available if they are outside and keeping them in a shaded environment if they are outside but preferably inside with these hot temperatures. One good rule of paw, I’ll say, is if it’s too hot for your hands, it’s too hot for paws on that asphalt.”

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, every year--hundreds of pets die from heat exhaustion because they are left in parked vehicles.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.