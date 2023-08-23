Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Heartland Football teams deal with hot conditions

Heartland Football teams deal with hot conditions.
By Todd Richards
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Football team elected to practice outside in the steamy conditions on Tuesday, while the Cape Central Football team practiced inside at the Cape Sportsplex.

SEMO Football took on the Heartland heatwave for about two hours at practice. In eleven days the Redhawks will take on Kansas State on the road.

Cape Central, however, was taking no chances today by practicing inside at the Cape Sportsplex. The Tigers kick off the season this Friday at home against St. Charles.

