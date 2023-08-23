Governor Pritzker to be at Saline River Farms ground breaking event

Heartland Votes
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CREAL SPRINGS, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will be in Williamson County this Friday for the ground breaking of Saline River Farms.

The announcement came from Saline River Farms, who said they were notified that the Governor, along with other dignitaries and community leaders, will be in Williamson County on August 25.

The ground breaking event will take place at 9:45 a.m. at the facility site, located at 8894 Illinois 166 in Creal Springs. The site is located approximately four miles south of Illinois Route 13.

The Saline River Farms plant will process up to 1600 head of beef cattle per day. It is an $80M project and will bring 400 new jobs to Williamson County.

