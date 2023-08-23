Four indicted in alleged mail theft, bank fraud scheme in Carbondale

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Four Illinois men are facing federal charges in an alleged theft and fraud scheme involving postal collection boxes in Carbondale.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Ill., the alleged fraud scheme took place in 2020 between March 26 through July 1.

The defendants are accused of stealing and altering more than 100 checks mailed by more than 50 postal customers in Carbondale, using a stolen master key to access the postal collection boxes. They allegedly deposited the checks into the bank accounts of co-conspirators and then transferred the funds into their own accounts or of their associates.

The releases says the scheme involved the Bank of Carbondale, First Mid Bank & Trust, Firth Southern Bank, Legence Bank, Regions Bank and Wells Fargo Bank. The total estimated loss exceeds $400 thousand.

29-year-old Isaiah Jordan, of Urbana, is facing one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of theft of a postal key, eight counts of mail theft, thirteen counts of bank fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Arraigned in federal court on Monday, Brian Nevils, 24, of South Holland, faces one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of mail theft, one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

24-year-old Quentin Abrams, of Charleston, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of mail theft, one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Jordan, Nevils and Abrams are currently in federal custody.

Demarius Flakes, 29, of Blue Island, is facing one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, three counts of mail theft, six counts of bank fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to the release, Flakes is still at large. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Office in southern Ill.

The Carbondale Police Department and the U.S. Postal Service are jointly investigating this case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Verseman is prosecuting.

