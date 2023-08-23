Former Cape Co. circuit judge one of three nominees for Mo. Supreme Court vacancy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A former Cape Girardeau County circuit judge is one of three nominees for the Supreme Court of Missouri.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Mo. and chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission Mary Russell announced on Tuesday, August 22 the commission has submitted its panel of nominees to Governor Mike Parson.

According to a release from the Mo. Supreme Court, the nominees have been selected to fill the vacancy of Judge George Draper III, who retired this month.

The commission unanimously supports the three nominees.

After nearly half a day of public interviews and deliberations, along with eight rounds of balloting, the nominees are Kelly Broniec, Michael Gardner and Ginger Gooch.

Michael Gardner previously served as both circuit judge and presiding judge of the 32nd Judicial Circuit. He was appointed to the Mo. Court of Appeals in February of 2020.

