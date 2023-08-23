First Alert Action Day for heat again tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We continue with the Frist Alert Day through tomorrow thanks to the high heat and humidity. Low level of the atmosphere are beginning to dry out a bit and we expect that trend to continue through Friday. For this evening it will remain hot and humid with temperatures slowly falling into 80s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 70s. Thursday will be partly sunny and hot. Highs will reach the upper 90s with the heat index ranging between 110 and 115 degrees. The heat will continue on Friday but the air mass will probably be slightly cooler. Highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100 degrees with the heat index between 105 and 110 degrees.

