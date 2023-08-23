Heartland Votes
First Alert Action Day: Dangerous heat continues

By Madeline Parker
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday morning, Heartland. It’s going to be another very hot and humid day. The First Alert Action Day has been extended because of the high temperatures and above average humidity. Because of these conditions, we could see heat index values between 110 and 115 degrees today. We will also see the morning start off hot, with heat index values over 100 degrees before noon. Make sure to stay safe by drinking plenty of water, wearing light colored, loose fitting clothing, and staying out of the sun whenever possible. Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny, and the heat will continue into Thursday. We should see a break in the heat by the weekend, with Sunday expected to be in the 80s with much less humid conditions.

