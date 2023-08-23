Excessive heat warning through Friday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, we are almost halfway through the heat wave. Today, another round of dangerously hot conditions expected throughout the entire day. An excessive heat warning is in place until Friday evening. The rest of the work week is going to continue with miserable heat and humidity. Those afternoon heat index values continue in the 100+ range possibly through Saturday. Relief is in sight, Friday evening a cold front is going to move through the region bringing much more comfortable and cooler air. Also, we could see a few pop up showers throughout the weekend. Temperatures expected to drop back down to the lower 80s by Sunday.

