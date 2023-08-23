Heartland Votes
Endangered Silver Advisory alert for Hayti man

The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for Ricky Turpen of Hayti(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 213 Center Place, Hayti at 5 p.m. on August 19.

The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is Ricky Turpen. Turpen is a white 67-old-male, who has blonde and gray hair, blue eyes. He is 5′6″, and weights 110 lbs.

Turpen left from his residence with an unknown destination and has not returned. He is diagnosed with Dementia. He was driving a gold 2003 Pontiac Grand Am bearing a Missouri license plate with the number TA2N2V.

Anyone seeing Turpen or his vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office at 573-333-4101.

