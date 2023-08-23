Heartland Votes
Endangered Silver Advisory alert cancelled for Hayti man

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced that the Endangered Silver Advisory Alert has been cancelled after Ricky Turpen was found safe(Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol Facebook page)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult from Hayti.

The Endangered Silver Advisory missing adult was Ricky Turpen. Turpen has been located and is safe.

The Silver Advisory said that Turpen left from his residence on August 19 with an unknown destination and had not returned.

