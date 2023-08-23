Endangered Silver Advisory alert cancelled for Hayti man

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult from Hayti.

The Endangered Silver Advisory missing adult was Ricky Turpen. Turpen has been located and is safe.

The Silver Advisory said that Turpen left from his residence on August 19 with an unknown destination and had not returned.

