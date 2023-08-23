Heartland Votes
Electric vehicle convention to be held in Cape Girardeau in September

The general public is encouraged to participate in the electric vehicle car show held on Saturday, September 16.
The general public is encouraged to participate in the electric vehicle car show held on Saturday, September 16.(MGN Online)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - EVTV Motor Verks will present the Electric Vehicle Conversion Convention at the EVTV World Headquarters in Cape Girardeau.

According to a release from EVTV Motor Verks, the five-day event will feature networking opportunities, educational sessions, hands-on time in the shop, an autocross, a car show, a parade and a drag race.

Tickets for the entire event from September 13 - 17 are $199. Tickets and registration are currently available online.

The general public is encouraged to participate in the electric vehicle car show held on Saturday, September 16. The car show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at EVTV World HQ. Spectators for the family-friendly event are free, as is entry for any electric vehicle owner who wants to show off their vehicle in the show.

