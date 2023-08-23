Du Quoin State Fair parade canceled due to dangerous heat

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - As a precaution, the Du Quoin State Fair parade has been canceled due to forecasted excessive heat.

It was scheduled for Friday evening, August 25.

According to fair organizers, they made the decision after consulting with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and working with forecasts from the National Weather Service.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will continue as scheduled at 5:30 p.m.

“With forecasts projecting a high of 100 degrees and heat indexes between 111 and 117 degrees, we feel canceling the parade is in the best interest of our parade participants,” Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II said in a news release. “This is not to take away from people enjoying the fair safely, but to avoid a clustering of families along the parade route and parade participants in costumes and uniforms from overheating. We are working to ensure the safety of all fairgoers and we encourage all to enjoy the Du Quoin State Fair safely. With the exception of Friday, we are very encouraged that the forecast looks to provide comfortable weather for the remainder of the fair.”

Leaders are taking other steps due to the extreme weather.

They say the Fairytales on Ice performance scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. will be moved from the Grandstand to inside the Southern Illinois Center. Families with previously bought tickets will be given preferred seating.

Free hydration stations will also be placed throughout the fairgrounds.

In addition to the first aid station inside the north end of the grandstand, several buildings on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds serve as cooling centers, including:

Harness Club Room on the second floor of the Grandstand

Expo Hall

Southern Illinois Center

First Heat Building

Second Heat Building

The Du Quoin State Fair runs from Friday, August 25 through Monday, September 4.

