Dental exams, Narcan, other health & safety services available at Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) will be offering a variety of health and safety services during the Du Quoin State Fair.

Services include free dental exams for school-aged children, handing out supplies of Narcan and giving away gun locks.

The IDPH tent will be set up just across from the Grandstand.

Staff will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the fair, which runs from Friday, August 25 through Monday, September 4.

Free dental exams will be offered on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Monday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Egyptian Health Department is providing the supply of Narcan nasal spray, which is used when someone is experiencing an opioid overdose caused by heroin or prescription medicines containing an opioid.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has donated the free gun locks as part of the IDPH and Illinois State Police “Together for a Safer Illinois” program. The program is to promote firearm safety and prevent gun-related tragedies such as shootings, gun violence, gun thefts and suicide.

The locks also come with information about the national 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.

IDPH assures no information will be collected from those who pick up a lock at the fair.

The IDPH tent will also offer brochures and other information on the services the agency provides.

