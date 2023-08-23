Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Dental exams, Narcan, other health & safety services available at Du Quoin State Fair

The IDPH tent will be set up just across from the Grandstand at the Du Quoin State Fair.
The IDPH tent will be set up just across from the Grandstand at the Du Quoin State Fair.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) will be offering a variety of health and safety services during the Du Quoin State Fair.

Services include free dental exams for school-aged children, handing out supplies of Narcan and giving away gun locks.

The IDPH tent will be set up just across from the Grandstand.

Staff will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the fair, which runs from Friday, August 25 through Monday, September 4.

Free dental exams will be offered on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Monday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Egyptian Health Department is providing the supply of Narcan nasal spray, which is used when someone is experiencing an opioid overdose caused by heroin or prescription medicines containing an opioid.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has donated the free gun locks as part of the IDPH and Illinois State Police “Together for a Safer Illinois” program. The program is to promote firearm safety and prevent gun-related tragedies such as shootings, gun violence, gun thefts and suicide.

The locks also come with information about the national 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.

IDPH assures no information will be collected from those who pick up a lock at the fair.

The IDPH tent will also offer brochures and other information on the services the agency provides.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video posted on social media appears to show players from the team that came in second...
Cape Girardeau police respond to video that appears to show team throwing trophies into Capaha Pond
A man was injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Dexter.
1 injured, suspect in custody after Dexter shooting
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
A man who taught first grade is facing a federal charge accusing him of soliciting child sexual...
1st grade teacher accused of soliciting photos from 13 year old over Snapchat
We extended the First Alert Action Day to Thursday due to high heat index values.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY extended to Thurs. due to high heat index values

Latest News

Back-to-school sleep schedules & brutal heat | Tips from Health Education Specialist Bethany...
Back-to-school sleep schedules & brutal heat | Tips from Health Education Specialist Bethany Bachmann
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon
Dr. Shannon answers the Heartland’s mental health questions
Music for the Mind, a two-day music and camping festival, will take place at The Camp at Lake...
Music for the Mind festival to kick off at Lake Wappapello on Aug 18
A professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, along with his colleagues, believe a...
SIU professor’s VR training research project could help prevent opioid-related deaths