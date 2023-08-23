Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Community helping beloved veterinarian recover after being mauled by dog

A community is supporting Dr. Emily Martin after she was mauled by a dog. (Source: WRDW)
By Sydney Hood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A Georgia veterinarian is recovering after being mauled by a dog.

WRDW reports that Burke County Dr. Emily Martin was trying to sedate an aggressive dog when the situation turned into her being severely injured and left nearly unconscious.

Martin’s co-workers said she spends her days caring for sick and injured pets. Now, she’s the one who needs help recovering.

“I immediately start thinking about how many times she’s helped us and helped animals and helped our cause,” said Michael Cardenaz with Zeus’ Crusaders.

Martin is known to the pet community and nearly every pet owner has a story to share.

“Taka for sure,” said Becky Mcardle, a pet owner. “When he first came to her, he was laying in his kennel and she’s laying in the kennel with him.”

Taka was a dog injured in a house fire in 2018.

“We didn’t know who Taka belonged to; we had no clue. She was the vet that stepped up and gave immediate attention,” Cardenaz said.

The community says she is known for helping animals.

“She’s been active in the community. She’s active with rescues,” Mcardle said.

Cardenaz added, “She has that reputation of helping people. And now people have an opportunity to help her.”

According to Cardenaz, his group Zeus’ Crusaders and others are helping raise money for Martin during her recovery.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video posted on social media appears to show players from the team that came in second...
Cape Girardeau police respond to video that appears to show team throwing trophies into Capaha Pond
A man was injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Dexter.
1 injured, suspect in custody after Dexter shooting
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
We extended the First Alert Action Day to Thursday due to high heat index values.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY extended to Thurs. due to high heat index values
All-new half-hour from Heartland News on KFVS12
Heartland Afternoon to Premiere September 5

Latest News

A robbery caught on camera of thieves taking thousands of dollars worth of wigs for cancer...
Wigs specially made for cancer patients stolen from store, owner says
Hunter Pritchett, 32 of Cape Girardeau, is accused of throwing a brick at the window of a Cape...
Man accused of throwing brick at window of Cape Girardeau business
Bodycam video from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office shows deputies breaking a window to...
BODYCAM VIDEO: McCracken Co. deputies break car window to free dog
20-year-old Tyler Walker of Sedalia has been arrested after it was discovered that he pointed a...
Sedalia man arrested after pointing a firearm at multiple people
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
Trump won’t be at the GOP’s first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt.