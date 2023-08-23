Chester Bridge construction to begin soon

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction on the Chester Bridge is expected to begin within the next few weeks.

According to the chester bridge project director at the Missouri Department of Transportation, they’re still working on all the permits, and they’re starting to move in the equipment.

The construction is expected to be complete December 1, 2026.

A look at the Chester Bridge on Wednesday, August 23.

