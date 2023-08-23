Heartland Votes
Chester Bridge construction to begin soon

A look at the Chester Bridge on Wednesday, August 23.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction on the Chester Bridge is expected to begin within the next few weeks.

According to the chester bridge project director at the Missouri Department of Transportation, they’re still working on all the permits, and they’re starting to move in the equipment.

The construction is expected to be complete December 1, 2026.

MoDOT updates public on Chester Bridge progress
