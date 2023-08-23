Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Ameren shares tips to keep cool and spend less on energy bills

As the Heartland faces an excessive heat warning this week, Ameren shares strategies to keep...
As the Heartland faces an excessive heat warning this week, Ameren shares strategies to keep cool while reducing energy costs.(WILX)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the Heartland faces an excessive heat warning this week, Ameren shares strategies to keep cool while reducing energy costs.

Ameren says it’s important to use air conditioners when temperatures are high enough to trigger excessive heat warnings. There are several ways to maintain your air conditioner and help reduce the strain when it is dangerously hot.

According to a release from Ameren, it is important to limit your use of incandescent bulbs, as these type of bulbs use a lot of energy, bringing more heat into your home. You can also replace them with LED bulbs to save on your energy bills.

Avoid trying to “hack” your thermostat. According to the release, setting your thermostat lower than your target temperature will not cool it faster. Instead, you will just use unnecessary energy and money.

There are also ways to block out the heat from getting inside your home in the first place. Ameren says sealing your windows and doors seal them with weatherstripping and caulk can prevent outside air from leaking in. Closing your blinds and curtains can also help, blocking out sunlight to keep your home cooler so your air conditioner does not have to run as hard.

Another simple thing that can be easy to forget is putting off chores such as laundry or using the dishwasher until the sun goes down. These heat-producing tasks make your air conditioner work harder than normal.

Along with these helpful tips, Ameren encourages anyone who does not have a cool place to stay to visit a local cooling center.

Customers struggling to pay their energy bill should contact visit AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance or AmerenIllinois.com/EnergyAssistance for details on the variety of programs available to help customers offset energy costs this summer.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video posted on social media appears to show players from the team that came in second...
Cape Girardeau police respond to video that appears to show team throwing trophies into Capaha Pond
We extended the First Alert Action Day to Thursday due to high heat index values.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY extended to Thurs. due to high heat index values
Two adults and a child were seriously injured when they were thrown from a horse-drawn buggy...
2 adults, child injured in crash involving vehicle, horse-drawn buggy
Phillip Cooper, 62, was tried and sentenced by a jury in Butler County, Mo. for shooting and...
Campbell, Mo. man found guilty of manslaughter, other charges in missing man’s death
Two people are in custody in connection with a man’s death.
2 in custody in connection with Poplar Bluff man’s death

Latest News

The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce announced the completion of “Paw Prints Around Town,” a...
Carbondale Chamber of Commerce unveils project to showcase school spirit and community pride
Greenway Equipment announced the winners and final donation total from its annual fundraiser...
Greenway Equipment announces winners, total donations of annual fundraiser for SEMO Food Bank
In Poplar Bluff, a new app called “Here comes the bus” is designed to put parents at ease.
Poplar Bluff schools roll out new school bus tracking app
We caught up on the adjustments two southern Illinois businesses are making to get through the...
Southern Ill. businesses make adjustments while working in extreme heat