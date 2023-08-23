Ameren shares tips to keep cool and spend less on energy bills

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the Heartland faces an excessive heat warning this week, Ameren shares strategies to keep cool while reducing energy costs.

Ameren says it’s important to use air conditioners when temperatures are high enough to trigger excessive heat warnings. There are several ways to maintain your air conditioner and help reduce the strain when it is dangerously hot.

According to a release from Ameren, it is important to limit your use of incandescent bulbs, as these type of bulbs use a lot of energy, bringing more heat into your home. You can also replace them with LED bulbs to save on your energy bills.

Avoid trying to “hack” your thermostat. According to the release, setting your thermostat lower than your target temperature will not cool it faster. Instead, you will just use unnecessary energy and money.

There are also ways to block out the heat from getting inside your home in the first place. Ameren says sealing your windows and doors seal them with weatherstripping and caulk can prevent outside air from leaking in. Closing your blinds and curtains can also help, blocking out sunlight to keep your home cooler so your air conditioner does not have to run as hard.

Another simple thing that can be easy to forget is putting off chores such as laundry or using the dishwasher until the sun goes down. These heat-producing tasks make your air conditioner work harder than normal.

Along with these helpful tips, Ameren encourages anyone who does not have a cool place to stay to visit a local cooling center.

Customers struggling to pay their energy bill should contact visit AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance or AmerenIllinois.com/EnergyAssistance for details on the variety of programs available to help customers offset energy costs this summer.

