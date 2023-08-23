Heartland Votes
Allenville woman injured after striking cow on Route N

A woman was injured after her vehicle hit a cow in the road in Bollinger County.
A woman was injured after her vehicle hit a cow in the road in Bollinger County.(Pixabay)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEOPOLD, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was injured after her vehicle hit a cow in the road in Bollinger County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident occurred around 12:20 a.m. on August 23. The crash was on Route N, one mile west of Leopold.

The crash occurred as the driver, 43-year-old Jamie Kelley of Allenville, struck a cow on the roadway.

Kelley was taken via ambulance to the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Kelley received moderate injuries in the crash.

It is unknown if she was wearing a safety device.

