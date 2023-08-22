Woman charged with 24 counts animal cruelty after month long investigation

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Dawson Springs woman is facing two dozen animal cruelty charges after a Kentucky State Police and Hopkins County Humane Society investigation.

According to KSP, their month long preliminary investigation found numerous Alaskan Malamutes were being sold unvaccinated and living in deplorable conditions at a property in Dawson Springs.

KSP said troopers found several dogs were being kept outside in a metal building under extremely hot conditions with little to no ventilation, no water and feces covering the floor.

During a search of the home, troopers said they found five puppies covered in feces locked inside a small cage in the kitchen.

KSP said the owner of the animals, 58-year-old Nina Holm, voluntarily surrendered 24-dogs and puppies to the Hopkins County Humane Society.

She was charged with 24-counts of second degree cruelty to animals.

KSP said their investigation is ongoing.

