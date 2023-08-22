Heartland Votes
Vienna, Ill. water customers asked to conserve water Aug. 29

According to a Facebook post by the Vienna Police Department, the city scheduled a water filter...
According to a Facebook post by the Vienna Police Department, the city scheduled a water filter media change on Aug. 29. During that time, they will not be able to produce water.(WWNY)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Water customers in Vienna are asked to conserve water on Tuesday, August 29.

According to a Facebook post by the Vienna Police Department, the city scheduled a water filter media change on Aug. 29. During that time, they will not be able to produce water.

They say the filtering system outage is expected to take 18 hours. Customers will get water from the storage capacity and they don’t anticipate any service interruptions.

The city is asking customers to limit their usage on that day and avoid watering lawns, gardens or other “avoidable usages.”

A city-wide boil water order will follow the work until they get acceptable samples from the new filters.

