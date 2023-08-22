Heartland Votes
Two cited for animal cruelty after dog was left unattended in vehicle

A dog is in recovery after his owners left him in a hot car outside of a mall in Paducah, Kentucky Monday afternoon.(AP)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A dog is in recovery after his owners left him in a hot car outside of a mall in Paducah, Kentucky Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with personnel from the McCracken Co. Animal Control responded to a dog that was left unattended in a vehicle at Kentucky Oaks Mall on Hinkleville Road. Witnesses said the vehicle was not running and they were unable to find the owner.

Once the first deputy arrived, he tried to open the vehicle through a window that was partially open, but was unsuccessful. The dog was in severe distress, so the deputy broke a window to get to the dog.

Witnesses then took the dog inside a store to cool off. The deputy noted that the dog was barely able to support himself in a seated or standing position, was falling over, panting and frothing at the mouth.

According to the release, the air temperature was approximately 92 degrees, but the heat index was much higher.

Animal control then took the dog to Ceglinski’s Animal Clinic for treatment where he stayed overnight.

The sheriff’s office says the dog is recovering well thanks to the quick action by the witnesses.

The owners of the dog, 18-year-old Neveah Sellman and 64-year-old Theresa Sellman both of Ballard County, Ky., were cited for second-degree cruelty to animals and will appear at the District Court in September.

