Stuffed Paw-fficer Gary raises money for Marion, Ill. police therapy K-9

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - You can “adopt” your own Paw-fficer Gary to help raise money for the Marion Police Department therapy K-9 unit.

According to the police department, a limited number of the stuffed animals are available. They were donated through Emmalovesk9s, an organization created to help departments raise money for their K-9s.

The money collected from the sale of the stuffed pup goes to the therapy K-9 unit as police say they continue to address and reduce the stigma around mental health.

