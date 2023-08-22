Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Study shows US malls are adapting, not dying

FILE - A new market analysis reveals many malls now report strong occupancy levels, along with...
FILE - A new market analysis reveals many malls now report strong occupancy levels, along with bigger crowds than even before the pandemic.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Malls appear to be adapting to a new retail environment and, in many cases, with success.

A new market analysis revealed many malls now report strong occupancy levels, along with bigger crowds than even before the pandemic.

A Coresight Research study shows foot traffic in more affluent areas, so-called higher-tier malls, was up by 12% last year compared to 2019. Inside lower-tier malls, shopper levels were up 10%.

Both mall categories are seeing annual growth rates from 5% to 9%.

Coresight points to occupancy levels as a key indicator of a mall’s health, with anything above 92% considered very good.

Top-tier malls last year were more than 95% leased with lower-end malls just shy of 90%.

The study points to retailers’ marketing through both a physical and online presence as a major factor in mall growth.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video posted on social media appears to show players from the team that came in second...
League investigating after video appears to show team throwing trophies into Capaha Pond
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day through Wednesday early evening due to the high heat...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY through Wed. evening due to high heat index values
Two adults and a child were seriously injured when they were thrown from a horse-drawn buggy...
2 adults, child injured in crash involving vehicle, horse-drawn buggy
Phillip Cooper, 62, was tried and sentenced by a jury in Butler County, Mo. for shooting and...
Campbell, Mo. man found guilty of manslaughter, other charges in missing man’s death
Two people are in custody in connection with a man’s death.
2 in custody in connection with Poplar Bluff man’s death

Latest News

Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Dominican Republic starts shuttering country ahead of Franklin as Harold approaches Texas coast
Eastbound Interstate 24 is back open to all traffic near the Cadiz exit in Trigg County after...
Crews respond to deadly pedestrian crash on I-24 in Trigg County, Ky.
FILE: Spanking children in school should be 'abolished in all states by law,' according to an...
Pediatrician group urges bans on school spankings
Cole Finegan, U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado, gives remarks Monday after the...
Prosecutor describes accountability for dentist convicted of wife's safari slaying