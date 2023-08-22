Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Southern Ill. man found guilty of sexually assaulting baby

A jury has convicted a southern Illinois man on charges stemming from a 2018 sexual assault on...
A jury has convicted a southern Illinois man on charges stemming from a 2018 sexual assault on an 8-month-old child.(Arizona's Family)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A jury has convicted a southern Illinois man on charges stemming from a 2018 sexual assault on an 8-month-old child.

According to a press release from the Saline County State’s Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Tyler Lewis was found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated battery of a child on Friday, August 18, following a two-week trial.

Saline Co. State’s Attorney Molly Wilson and Assistant State’s Attorneys Troy Wise, Luke Palmer and Charles Ewell prosecuted the case.

According to the release, evidence shown at the trial proved Lewis bit, burned and sexually assaulted the 8-month-old victim in January of 2018.

“These types of atrocious acts against children, like those committed by Tyler Lewis, will not be tolerated in Saline County,” Wilson said, “and those perpetrators will be fiercely and tirelessly prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Lewis faces a sentence of up to 120 years in the Ill. Department of Corrections.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, October 30.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Doniphan man is dead and two people from Poplar Bluff are seriously injured after a crash...
One dead, two seriously injured in Ripley County crash
Two people were killed while riding a motorcycle Friday evening in Mississippi County, Missouri.
Mo. man arrested after 2 motorcyclists killed in head-on crash on U.S. 62
An 11-year-old was transported to the hospital after an ATV he was driving overturned
11-year-old seriously injured in ATV accident in Cape Girardeau County
Tropics celebrate their World Series Championship at Capaha Field.
Southeast Tropics win Babe Ruth World Series Championship
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day starting this afternoon through Wednesday early evening...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY through Wed. evening due to high heat index values

Latest News

City officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, August 21 for the new Jefferson Park.
Ribbon cutting held for new Jefferson Park
The Rotary Clubs of Cape Girardeau made a donation to the Cape Girardeau Public School...
Rotary Clubs of Cape Girardeau makes donation to Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation
Phillip Cooper, 62, was tried and sentenced by a jury in Butler County, Mo. for shooting and...
Campbell, Mo. man found guilty of manslaughter, other charges in missing man’s death
Two people are in custody in connection with a man’s death.
2 in custody in connection with Poplar Bluff man’s death