Southern Ill. man found guilty of sexually assaulting baby

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A jury has convicted a southern Illinois man on charges stemming from a 2018 sexual assault on an 8-month-old child.

According to a press release from the Saline County State’s Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Tyler Lewis was found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated battery of a child on Friday, August 18, following a two-week trial.

Saline Co. State’s Attorney Molly Wilson and Assistant State’s Attorneys Troy Wise, Luke Palmer and Charles Ewell prosecuted the case.

According to the release, evidence shown at the trial proved Lewis bit, burned and sexually assaulted the 8-month-old victim in January of 2018.

“These types of atrocious acts against children, like those committed by Tyler Lewis, will not be tolerated in Saline County,” Wilson said, “and those perpetrators will be fiercely and tirelessly prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Lewis faces a sentence of up to 120 years in the Ill. Department of Corrections.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, October 30.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.