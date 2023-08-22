Southern Ill. businesses make adjustments while working in extreme heat

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The sweltering heat is making things even more uncomfortable for those who already work in a hot environment.

We caught up on the adjustments two southern Illinois businesses are making to get through the Heartland heat wave.

“It doesn’t much different than what’s outside. If it’s horrible outside, it’s going to be horrible in here. If it’s okay outside, it’s going to be okay in here,” said Chuck Ticer, production manager at Silkworm.

Silkworm in Murphysboro is pressing through the heat to make custom t-shirts. They have six machines running at more than 300 degrees.

Production manager Chuck Ticer said he’s making sure his employees stay safe and hydrated.

“Well, we’ve got spot coolers that drop down over each press, which doesn’t apply much air conditioning unless you’re standing directly underneath of it. But we keep water coolers stuffed with ice and got coolers of ice and everybody make sure has a water jug and mainly just look out for each other,” Ticer explained.

The heat in the Heartland is adding an extra challenge to an already busy season at Silkworm. Meanwhile, Plaza Tire in Marion is also making sure their employees get the necessary break and liquids they need.

“The biggest thing that we do when it’s warm like this is, one, I try and keep them inside as much as possible. You don’t think of the difference just inside to outside, but it can be a 20-25 degree difference just from being in the shade from being out on the blacktop or concrete,” said Tommy Perkins, Marion Plaza Tire manager.

Perkins said if you plan on bringing your car into the shop, be sure to bring patience with you.

“Things are going to take a little bit longer,” he added. “We try to accommodate that as best as we can, but when it gets that hot, they can only do so much. Especially in the morning they’ll be a little quicker but as that day goes on it wears and tears on the guys.”

Back at Silkworm, they are modifying their work schedule to come in when it’s cooler.

But managers know the importance of making sure their employees are comfortable.

“Anybody, whether you’re doing this, you’re doing yard work, whatever, make sure you’re getting plenty of water,” Ticer said. “If you get a headache, you feel a little off, get in the cool. None of it’s worth getting hurt over.”

Both businesses say they’re looking forward to cooler weather next week.

