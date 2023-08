(KFVS) - Some Heartland Football Friday games will have a delayed start time on August 25 due to the heat.

Doniphan at Kelly - 8 p.m.

Scott City at Dexter - 8 p.m.

Park Hills Central at Poplar Bluff - 8 p.m.

CZR at Johnston City - 8 p.m.

Carbondale at Murphysboro - 7:30 p.m.

These games were originally scheduled for 7 p.m.

