Pickleball tournament to draw hundreds of players to SIU

Hundreds of pickleball players are set to come to the Southern Illinois University Carbondale...
Hundreds of pickleball players are set to come to the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus at the end of August.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Hundreds of pickleball players are set to come to the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus at the end of August.

SIU’s Recreational Sports and Services is hosting the 2023 Saluki Open Pickleball Tournament.

The competition is set to take place Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Saluki Courts on Marion Rushing Lane.

According to the university, more than 200 people from across the nation plan to participate.

Participants, age 12 and older, include 18 SIU students and players from 12 states as far away as California.

Spectators are welcome to come out and watch.

The following is the schedule:

  • 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 – men’s and women’s singles
  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 – men’s and women’s doubles
  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 – mixed doubles

For more information on the tournament, click here.

