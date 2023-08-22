Outdoor sports activities canceled at Union City Schools due to heat

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - For the second day in a row, Union City Schools canceled outdoor sports activities due to dangerous heat.

As of Tuesday afternoon, August 22, contests involving Tornado high school golf and cross country teams, along with the UC Middle School softball team, are among those that have been called off.

School leaders say the Union City High School volleyball team will still play at Hickman County at 5:30 p.m.

They say a decision on the rest of the week’s schedule will be determined on a day-to-day basis.

