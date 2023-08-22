LMPD bodycam video shows dramatic rescue of woman kidnapped, chained to floor of home

Heartland Votes
By WAVE Staff and Ward Jolles
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has released the bodycam video from the dramatic rescue of a woman who was kidnapped and found chained to the floor of a home in Louisville.

It happened on Bolling Avenue on when neighbors called police saying a woman was yelling for help from a 2nd story window on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The first few seconds of the video shows Louisville Metro police officers trying to get inside the house, but all of its windows and doors are barricaded. The officers then got a hold of a ladder which allowed them to get up on the roof and into that bedroom.

The officers found a woman with a chain around her neck and she was chained to the floor. They used an axe to break the chain and then eventually got that chain off of her neck to free her.

After a couple days of investigating, LMPD arrested 36-year-old Moises May for the kidnapping of the woman and he faces several other charges as well. He’s being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

