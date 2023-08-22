Kentucky Horse Racing Commission authorizes temporary sports wagering licenses to 7 racetracks
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians are now one step closer to being able to place bets on sporting events in Kentucky.
RELATED:
- Sports betting goes live in Kentucky this September
- How will sports betting work in Kentucky?
- What will sports betting look like at Keeneland?
In a meeting Tuesday, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission authorized temporary licenses for sports wagering to seven racetracks.
- Churchill Downs, Louisville
- Derby City Gaming, Louisville
- Ellis Park, Henderson
- The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland Run, Corbin
- The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland, Williamsburg
- Newport Racing and Gaming, Newport
- Oak Grove Gaming and Racing, Oak Grove
- The Red Mile, Lexington
- Turfway Park, Florence
The following were approved, with facilities coming soon:
- Derby City Gaming, coming soon to downtown Louisville
- Ellis Park, coming soon to Owensboro
- Sandy’s Gaming and Racing, coming soon to Ashland
They also authorized temporary licenses for sports betting service providers.
“Draft Kings, FanDuel, BetMGM, those entities were all on the receiving end of approvals from the commission today,” said sports betting analyst Geoff Zochodne
The full list of license-approved service providers includes:
- Bet365
- BetMGM
- Caesars
- Circa Sports
- DraftKings
- Fanatics
- FanDuel
- Penn Sports Interactive
Geoff Zochodne explains there are still some technical steps the KHRC must take before sports betting begins in September. This includes ensuring there are geolocation services in place to make sure bets are being placed within state lines and releasing a catalog of events and wagers.
“It’s essentially a list of what you can bet on in the state, so there will be, for instance, the NFL in there, and it’ll say you can bet on NFL games and point spread the money lines the total points in a game that sort of thing,” Zochodne said.
Zochodne says this catalog can be adjusted in the future according to the desires of betters and operators in the state.
Kentuckians will be able to pre-register an account with approved mobile apps on August 28. In-person betting will begin on September 7, and mobile betting will begin on September 28.
Here is a list of approved sports betting licensees and their partners
|Service PRovider
|Partnering Track
|Type of Partnership
|Caesars
|The Red Mile
|Retail and Mobile
|Kambi
|Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs’ satellite location, Derby City Gaming
Ellis Park Henderson
Turfway Park
Oak Grove
|Retail
|Fanatics
|Oak Grove
|Mobile
|Fanduel
|Turfway Park, and its satellite location, Newport Racing and Gaming
|Mobile
|DraftKings
|Cumberland Run and its satellite location
|Retail and Mobile
|Penn Sports Interactive
|Ellis Park Henderson and Owensboro
|Mobile
|BetMGM
|Sandy’s Gaming and Racing
|Retail and Mobile
|Circa Sports
|Cumberland Run and its satellite location
|Mobile
|Bet365
|Sandy’s Gaming and Racing
|Mobile
The temporary licenses approved by the commission today can be converted to annual licenses in the future.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.