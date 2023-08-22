Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

HVAC failure forces mass evacuation of nursing home

Parkview Nursing Home at 128 North Hardesty Avenue was evacuated due to an HVAC failure on...
Parkview Nursing Home at 128 North Hardesty Avenue was evacuated due to an HVAC failure on Tuesday afternoon.(Jiani Navarro, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A nursing home in Kansas City was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after an HVAC failure Tuesday afternoon.

Parkview Nursing Home at 128 North Hardesty Avenue was evacuated due to an HVAC failure, leading seven COVID patients to be transferred to local hospitals and 110 other patients taken to area nursing facilities.

The Kansas City Fire Department stated that assistant chief Jimmy Walker activated requested a regional activation of the EMS strike force which has seven regional ambulances on standby.

UPDATE: KCFD said nine different nursing facilities have taken patients from Parkview Nursing Home after the evacuation.

The Fire Department said all transports were complete at 6:12 p.m.

“No additional illnesses or heat-related issues have been reported during this operation,” a KCFD spokesperson said.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

