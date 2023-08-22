Home, vehicle hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on Monday, August 21.
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on Monday, August 21.((Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on Monday, August 21.

Officers were called at 12:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Henry Street after the ShotSpotter system detected shots fired in the area.

According to police, officers found a house on Henry St. was hit by a bullet and a parked vehicle on the 500 block of Albert had also been hit by gunfire.

No injuries have been reported.

Police said no suspects have been arrested, but their investigation continues.

