Home, vehicle hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on Monday, August 21.

Officers were called at 12:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Henry Street after the ShotSpotter system detected shots fired in the area.

According to police, officers found a house on Henry St. was hit by a bullet and a parked vehicle on the 500 block of Albert had also been hit by gunfire.

No injuries have been reported.

Police said no suspects have been arrested, but their investigation continues.

