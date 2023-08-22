Heartland Votes
Heartland Football Friday 8/25

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Here is a look at the Heartland Football Friday schedule for August 25.

Most of the games have been moved back to later in the evening due to the heat. Others are still waiting to make a decision.

Our featured games include:

  • St. Charles at Cape Central
  • Charleston at East Prairie
  • Doniphan at Kelly
  • Scott City at Dexter
  • Carbondale at Murphysboro (Game of the Night)
  • CZR at Johnston City
  • Carterville at Benton
  • Park Hills Central at Poplar Bluff
  • Jackson at Edwardsville, Ill.

