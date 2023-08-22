Heartland Football Friday 8/25

(KFVS) - Here is a look at the Heartland Football Friday schedule for August 25.

Most of the games have been moved back to later in the evening due to the heat. Others are still waiting to make a decision.

You can check the scores on Friday here.

Our featured games include:

St. Charles at Cape Central

Charleston at East Prairie

Doniphan at Kelly

Scott City at Dexter

Carbondale at Murphysboro (Game of the Night)

CZR at Johnston City

Carterville at Benton

Park Hills Central at Poplar Bluff

Jackson at Edwardsville, Ill.

Send us your photos and videos from the games below.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.