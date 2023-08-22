First Alert 4 captures guard being taken out of Justice Center after hostage situation

Heartland Votes
First Alert 4 saw a guard being taken out of the Justice Center in downtown St. Louis after a hostage situation Tuesday.
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - First Alert 4 saw a guard being taken out of the Justice Center in downtown St. Louis after a hostage situation Tuesday.

According to police, prisoners took a 70-year-old guard hostage on the 4th floor just after 6 a.m. The guard was not armed and police do not have information on any injuries. Police said the incident is confined to the fourth floor.

First Alert 4 cameras were live when a guard was taken out of the Justice Center over two hours after the ordeal began. He was taken away from the scene on a stretcher.

A source told First Alert 4 that the detainees demanded pizza and chicken patties in exchange for the guard’s return amid complaints they are not getting enough hot food.

Other information was not immediately known. This story will be updated as details become available.

