First Alert: Dangerous heat continues

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Madeline Parker
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good morning, Heartland, we have another hot day in store for us today. A First Alert Action Day has been issued because of the dangerously high heat index values. Heat index is the temperature that it feels like outside, rather than the actual air temperature. Today the heat index can get up to 115 degrees, even 120 degrees in some isolated areas. So it will be very hot and humid, which means heat related illnesses can set in very quickly. Take extra precautions in this heat; drink water, wear light colored, loose clothing, and try to avoid being in the heat too long. There is an excessive heat warning issued for almost all of the Heartland that extends through Thursday night. We should see temperatures go back to the 80s by Sunday.

