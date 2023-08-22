First Alert Action Day through at least Thursday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Our First Alert Action Day has been extended due to the threat for 110 to 115 degree heat indices continuing due to the higher than average humidity we have been seeing. For this evening we will see hot humid conditions with the heat index remaining above 100 degrees through at least 9PM. Lows by morning will be in the middle 70s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot again. Highs will reach the middle 90s with the heat index between 110 and 115 degrees. The heat will continue into Thursday with most areas seeing the heat index between 105 and 110 degrees but a few isolated areas could see it reach 115 degrees, that is way we extended the First Alert Action Day.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.