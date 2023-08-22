Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert Action Day through at least Thursday

First Alert Action Day at 5 p.m. 8/22
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Our First Alert Action Day has been extended due to the threat for 110 to 115 degree heat indices continuing due to the higher than average humidity we have been seeing. For this evening we will see hot humid conditions with the heat index remaining above 100 degrees through at least 9PM. Lows by morning will be in the middle 70s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot again. Highs will reach the middle 90s with the heat index between 110 and 115 degrees. The heat will continue into Thursday with most areas seeing the heat index between 105 and 110 degrees but a few isolated areas could see it reach 115 degrees, that is way we extended the First Alert Action Day.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video posted on social media appears to show players from the team that came in second...
Cape Girardeau police respond to video that appears to show team throwing trophies into Capaha Pond
We extended the First Alert Action Day to Thursday due to high heat index values.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY extended to Thurs. due to high heat index values
Two adults and a child were seriously injured when they were thrown from a horse-drawn buggy...
2 adults, child injured in crash involving vehicle, horse-drawn buggy
Phillip Cooper, 62, was tried and sentenced by a jury in Butler County, Mo. for shooting and...
Campbell, Mo. man found guilty of manslaughter, other charges in missing man’s death
Two people are in custody in connection with a man’s death.
2 in custody in connection with Poplar Bluff man’s death

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Action Day, extremely hot and humid
First Alert Action Day at 5 p.m. 8/22
First Alert Action Day at 5 p.m. 8/22
First Alert Action Day at 4 p.m. 8/22
First Alert Action Day at 4 p.m. 8/22
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 8/22.
First Alert Action Day extended to Thurs.