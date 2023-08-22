Heartland Votes
First Alert Action Day, extremely hot and humid

We extended the First Alert Action Day to Thursday due to continued high heat indices.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, another day of dangerously hot conditions across the Heartland. Slightly more cloud coverage today will allow for more moisture to form, which will increase our dewpoint values making it feel just as hot today as it did yesterday. The excessive heat warning is now effect till Friday evening. Heat index value are expected to reach between 105 to 115 through the entire work week. Thursday is now included in the First Alert Action Day. As the weekend approaches, a cold front is expected to move through bringing more comfortable air to the region.

